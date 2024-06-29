What Happened To Lizzy Musi: The Street Outlaws Star's Tragic Death, Explained

The list of famous people who've died in 2024 is tragically long. Lizzy Musi, a race car driver best known for her tenure on Discovery's "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," passed away on June 27, 2024, following a battle with triple-negative Stage 4 breast cancer. She was 33 at the time of her death, and her father, Pat Musi, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post.

"Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm [on June 26]," he wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share."

Musi was a well-liked figure in the motoring world as she came from a well-respected family who've made notable contributions to the industry. With that in mind, let's take a look at the late racer's background and accomplishments.