What Happened To Lizzy Musi: The Street Outlaws Star's Tragic Death, Explained
The list of famous people who've died in 2024 is tragically long. Lizzy Musi, a race car driver best known for her tenure on Discovery's "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," passed away on June 27, 2024, following a battle with triple-negative Stage 4 breast cancer. She was 33 at the time of her death, and her father, Pat Musi, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post.
"Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm [on June 26]," he wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share."
Musi was a well-liked figure in the motoring world as she came from a well-respected family who've made notable contributions to the industry. With that in mind, let's take a look at the late racer's background and accomplishments.
Lizzy Musi made history as a racecar driver
Lizzy Musi was seemingly destined to step behind the wheel from the get-go. Her father is a world-famous engine builder and the owner of Pat Musi Racing Engines, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. That's an impressive accomplishment, but Musi wasn't destined to live in her father's shadow — especially after the "Street Outlaws" franchise propelled her into the public eye.
Musi's accomplishments on the track are quite historic. She was the first woman to win a "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings" street event, marking the first of three victories in total. On top of that, Musi conquered the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Pro Nitrous event on two occasions, and she also holds a speed record at 209.23 miles per hour for a race in 2018.
Sadly, Musi's death isn't the first heartbreaking incident to rock Discovery's racing franchise. The tragic story of Flip from "Street Outlaws" has been well documented, as he died after filming one season of the series. Meanwhile, "Street Outlaws: Fastest In America" alum Ryan Fellows passed away following a devastating on-set crash. Hopefully, there won't be any more tragedies moving forward.