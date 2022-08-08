Devastating On-Set Crash Kills Street Outlaws: Fastest In America Star

Tragedy has struck the "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" family as cast member Ryan Fellows died in a car crash during filming on August 7, 2022. TMZ broke the news Monday, confirming the accident happened outside Las Vegas, where the Discovery show was filming. Fellows was racing against an unnamed driver when he lost control near the finish line and crashed. The Nissan 240z he was driving caught fire, and while those nearby rushed to help, they couldn't get to Fellows. The late reality star competed in the eighth race of the day with only one set to follow. Filming did not resume.

Discovery spoke out Monday about the tragic incident, saying, "The 'Street Outlaws' family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows is survived by a wife and two children.