Devastating On-Set Crash Kills Street Outlaws: Fastest In America Star
Tragedy has struck the "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" family as cast member Ryan Fellows died in a car crash during filming on August 7, 2022. TMZ broke the news Monday, confirming the accident happened outside Las Vegas, where the Discovery show was filming. Fellows was racing against an unnamed driver when he lost control near the finish line and crashed. The Nissan 240z he was driving caught fire, and while those nearby rushed to help, they couldn't get to Fellows. The late reality star competed in the eighth race of the day with only one set to follow. Filming did not resume.
Discovery spoke out Monday about the tragic incident, saying, "The 'Street Outlaws' family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows is survived by a wife and two children.
The Street Outlaws team makes a statement regarding Ryan Fellows' death
The "Street Outlaws" team addressed the accident on Twitter Monday, mourning one of their own. "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss," the tweet reads.
The description on Ryan Fellows' family GoFundMe page reads, "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road "warrior" in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family-his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10)." Fans of "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" have left their condolences on the fundraiser page. The series is a spinoff of "Street Outlaws" and follows the members of eight different teams vying for a $100,000 prize and the title of Fastest in America. Fellows was on Team Arizona.