Why Eugenie From Netflix's A Family Affair Looks So Familiar
Several prominent themes appear to be emerging in 2024 movies. For example, there are already two films about the trials and tribulations of older women who date famous younger men. The first was "The Idea of You," starring Anne Hathaway, and now, Netflix has come out with its own rom-com about how women, no matter their age, deserve to go after hot guys with "A Family Affair." The film sees Brooke (Nicole Kidman) start dating actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron), much to the chagrin of Brooke's daughter, Zara (Joey King), who just so happens to work for Chris.
Zara may not feel like her mother's really supporting her through this event, but she does have a confidant in the form of her best friend Eugenie, played by Liza Koshy, one of many modern movie and TV actors who began as social media stars. Koshy spoke with Chron about how she was able to relate to certain elements of the new Netflix flick, "It emulates my real life as being focused on my career in my early 20s, so I really wanted to see a character like Zara exist and be exemplified to young girls in pursuit of their own passions, versus looking for passion and romance and discovering themselves."
Koshy has certainly been focused on her career as of late. She's earned dozens of credits over the years, primarily in voice-over capacities, such as voicing Arcee, one of the new Autobots in 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." However, there are many roles where her face is actually shown, so here are some parts you may have seen her in before.
Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
In 2016, Liza Koshy was firmly known as a social media personality. She had already built up a platform on Vine, and it didn't take long for her to make waves on YouTube, producing longer-form video content. Her status as a true-blue influencer was cemented in that year, as she had a chance to interview President Barack Obama ahead of the 2016 presidential election, and if that wasn't enough, it was the same year she starred in Tyler Perry's "Boo! A Madea Halloween."
The film sees a group of young women, Aday Walker (Koshy) among them, get invited to a Halloween party at a frat house, with the titular Madea (Perry) ultimately ending up at the same party. The movie enlists many social media personalities, including Yousef Erakat and Lexy Panterra, to make up the cast, which made Koshy feel right at home. In an interview with LAEXTV.com, she discussed how cool it was to see all these influencers coming together: "There are so many cast members that are also influencers like myself online. And it's absolutely amazing to see that transition from digital media and all these social media platforms onto TV and film."
It must've been fun for Koshy's numerous followers to see her in a big movie. And it would be far from the last time.
Good Burger 2 (2023)
There are certainly things only adults notice in the first "Good Burger" movie, and that extends to the sequel, such as the fact Liza Koshy is one of many celebrity cameos. "Good Burger 2" offers a blast of '90s nostalgia with the likes of Carmen Electra showing up, but there are also celebrity appearances the younger generation appreciates, such as rapper Yung Gravy and social media sensation Koshy stopping by. Koshy plays Wilma, a MegaCorp technician who comes into play for the movie's final act.
Koshy's cameo may not come as too much of a surprise, as she goes way back with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Koshy was a host for the "Double Dare" revival on Nickelodeon where Thompson and Mitchell made an appearance. During that time, she told Access Hollywood about how much of a fan she was of theirs back in the day. "I watched 'All That,' I loved 'Kenan & Kel' ... It's so surreal for me. I was actually very nervous while hosting the show," she explained.
Things didn't exactly turn out well for MegaCorp at the end of "Good Burger 2." But maybe there'll be a part for Koshy if "Good Burger 3" ever gets off the ground.
Players (2024)
Liza Koshy is making herself right at home on Netflix. Before "A Family Affair" came out, she appeared in another rom-com — "Players." She plays Ashley, who gets rounded up into the central group that all help each other with their various hook-ups until Mack (Gina Rodriguez) wants their assistance so that she can get into a more serious relationship. "Players" may have been a critical bomb, but it blew up the Netflix charts, clearly finding an audience who wanted to see a funny story about women being there for other women.
That's a big part of what attracted Koshy to the role, as she spoke to Brown Girl Magazine about what drew her to the movie. She elaborated, "Ashley is kind of like the missing puzzle piece that Gina needed, and supporting each other in that and running a play together in that shows how two women can lift each other up to help another one's dream of finding the perfect man."
It's not easy transitioning between entertainment mediums. Plenty of Vine stars had their big break and have never been heard from again. But Liza Koshy remains an exception and is off to a stellar start in Hollywood.