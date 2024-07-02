Why Eugenie From Netflix's A Family Affair Looks So Familiar

Several prominent themes appear to be emerging in 2024 movies. For example, there are already two films about the trials and tribulations of older women who date famous younger men. The first was "The Idea of You," starring Anne Hathaway, and now, Netflix has come out with its own rom-com about how women, no matter their age, deserve to go after hot guys with "A Family Affair." The film sees Brooke (Nicole Kidman) start dating actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron), much to the chagrin of Brooke's daughter, Zara (Joey King), who just so happens to work for Chris.

Zara may not feel like her mother's really supporting her through this event, but she does have a confidant in the form of her best friend Eugenie, played by Liza Koshy, one of many modern movie and TV actors who began as social media stars. Koshy spoke with Chron about how she was able to relate to certain elements of the new Netflix flick, "It emulates my real life as being focused on my career in my early 20s, so I really wanted to see a character like Zara exist and be exemplified to young girls in pursuit of their own passions, versus looking for passion and romance and discovering themselves."

Koshy has certainly been focused on her career as of late. She's earned dozens of credits over the years, primarily in voice-over capacities, such as voicing Arcee, one of the new Autobots in 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." However, there are many roles where her face is actually shown, so here are some parts you may have seen her in before.