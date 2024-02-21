This Netflix Rom-Com Is A Critical Bomb - But It's Still Blowing Up The Charts

Netflix is continuing to churn out fan-favorite hits. With the rise of streaming and changes in the theatrical landscape, Netflix has made a name for itself as one of the few studios still betting on romantic comedies. Over the last decade, the genre has all but disappeared from multiplexes, though that is changing thanks to hits like Sydney Sweeney's box office phenomenon "Anyone But You" and Sandra Bullock's adventure-romance "The Lost City." While it remains to be seen if these productions merely performed miracles at the box office, Netflix still stands out as the true champion of romantic comedies in the modern age with hits like "Set It Up," "Wedding Season," and "Always Be My Maybe."

Now, there's a new kid on the Netflix romantic comedy block. And while it may not be winning the hearts of critics, it's lighting up the charts, making it another hit. "Players," starring "Jane the Virgin" standout Gina Rodriguez, and "Lucifer" star Tom Ellis is making waves on the streaming platform. The picture, directed by Trish Sie, was the number-one film on the Netflix global charts between February 12 and 18 2024. Overall, it was viewed over 16 million times globally during that period, beating the likes of "Lover, Stalker, Killer," and "Despicable Me 3." Seeing as the picture debuted on February 14, it managed to become the number-one film on Netflix in just five days.

Despite its popularity, it only boasts a rotten 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Pajiba writer Petr Navovy was particularly dismissive of the film, calling it "blandly bad and boring," while adding that it feels AI-generated. Ouch.