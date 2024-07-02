The Real Reason Eric Dane Was Fired From Grey's Anatomy Is Heartbreaking

This article contains discussions of addiction.

After six seasons and eight years, Eric Dane, the man behind Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan left the fictional Seattle hospital on "Grey's Anatomy" behind — but in a recent interview, the actor indicated that he didn't have much say in the matter. In conversation with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Dane told Shepard that he was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction during his time on "Grey's Anatomy," and it was, just generally, a difficult time in his life. "I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go," Dane revealed during his chat with Shepard. "They didn't let me go because of that, although it definitely didn't help." Dane told Shepard that though he'd been sober before starting on "Grey's," he started drinking again during the 2007 writer's strike, and things only got worse from there.

Saying he was "probably fired" when all is said and done, Dane continued, "I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show, you start to become very expensive for the network. And the network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do irrespective of who they keep on it. As long as they have their Grey [Ellen Pompeo], they're fine. I wasn't the same guy they had hired, so I had understood when I was let go."

Not only that, but Dane said that showrunner Shonda Rhimes had his back through his difficult times, but that it was simply a done deal that he leave the series. "She protected us fiercely," Dane said. "I love Shonda Rhimes, and she protected me, but I was probably fired. It wasn't ceremoniously like, 'You're fired.' It was just like, 'You're not coming back.'"