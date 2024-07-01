How NBC Feels About The One Chicago Cast Exits

It's been a season of change for all three of the One Chicago dramas, and if you think NBC's worried about that — well, they know that things can be fluid and a good procedural knows how to roll with the punches.

"It's interesting because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question, But [those shows] just keep going on," Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment, told TVLine in June. Furthering his point, Bader added, "cast comes in, cast goes out...We're thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night."

Bader speaks from pure working knowledge of the television world here — after all, how many times have doctors scrubbed in and out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during the 20-plus season run of "Grey's Anatomy"? Many long-lived medical and procedural drams, such as "ER," and branches of the "Law & Order" franchise, have switched out actors over their runs, even losing major characters. Usually, it's the drama of the cases that keep audiences tuning back in versus any one character — or so popular wisdom informs.

The One Chicago shows are unique due to both the number of actors they've shed over the past two seasons and how vital their characters have been to the series, however, leaving audiences wondering how many losses are too many losses.