Dick Wolf Announces A Huge Change To Chicago Med For Season 10

The tumultuous changes that have gripped the One Chicago world apparently won't be limited to a host of cast members leaving the franchise. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday that "Chicago Med" will head into its 10th season with new showrunners.

Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider have been co-showrunning the series since its debut, but apparently, things will change for its next outing. The twosome will be stepping down ahead of Season 10, and as of press time, Wolf Entertainment has not announced their replacements.

It appears that the split is a totally amicable one, and each side responded with joint press statements printed by THR. "We're grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of 'Chicago Med.' They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bona fide hit for almost a decade," Dick Wolf said in his statement in part. Frolov and Schneider, meanwhile, used part of their joint statement to explain their upcoming departures. "We love 'Chicago Med' and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities," they said, and subsequently thanked the show's cast and crew, as well as Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment.

The move is quite a shocking one, since "Chicago Med" is an incredibly successful series — and its massive success has helped bolster the One Chicago world to new heights.