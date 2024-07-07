Scarface Has A Sequel You Never Heard Of - And Tony Montana Is Still Alive

Even those who haven't watched the 1983 crime drama "Scarface" are likely familiar with the film's ending. Drug lord Antonio "Tony" Montana (Al Pacino), goes on a rampage in his mansion after it's invaded by Bolivian cocaine kingpin Alejandro Sosa's (Paul Shenar) gun-toting henchmen. With nothing to lose at this point, Tony fearlessly — and recklessly — defends himself against Sosa's men, asks them to "say hello to [his] little friend," and meets his end when one of the henchmen shoots him in the back.

The scene of a very dead Tony Montana face down in his indoor swimming pool, his feet next to a statue that displays the words "The World is Yours," marks the definitive end to an iconic movie. But while most fans may have heard of David Ayer's unsuccessful "Scarface" reboot attempt, it's a rather obscure fact that the film got a comic book sequel where Tony is actually alive after the bloody attack on his estate.

Debuting a good 23 years after the movie that inspired it, the five-issue IDW Publishing miniseries "Scarface: Scarred for Life" ran from December 2006 to April 2007 and was written by John Layman and illustrated by Dave Crosland. Here, it's revealed that Tony survived the shootout with Sosa's men, albeit barely. Soon after a pair of DEA agents force him to stay in a tiny, dingy apartment for his protection, he finds out that his estranged wife, Elvira (played in the film by Michelle Pfeiffer), wants nothing to do with him. No surprises there, but the big shocker is that she's now married to Sosa.

That's what Tony has to deal with as he seeks to rebuild his criminal empire. But does he succeed now that the odds are stacked against him more than ever?