David Ayer's Scarface Reboot Wasn't Rejected Over Violence - It Was Something Else

Writer-director David Ayer is opening up about why his planned reboot of filmmaker Brian De Palma's mob movie classic "Scarface" never got off the ground.

In an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Ayer — whose credits include the war film "Fury" and DC's first "Suicide Squad" movie — said the reason his version of "Scarface" didn't move forward had nothing to do with its violent nature. "It wasn't too violent. Violence — I can cover it," Ayer told Total Film. "If someone gets shot, I can photograph it where a head explodes and have a hard R, and it's not going to alienate people. That's easy. That's filmmaker 101. I created this rich, soulful journey through the drug trade, and kind of what it is. The studio just wanted something more ... fun."

The question of excessive violence is rooted in De Palma's version of "Scarface," which stars Al Pacino as Miami drug kingpin Tony Montana. The film was famously slapped with an X-rating by the Motion Picture Association of America over a scene in which one of Montana's crew is brutally tortured and murdered with a chainsaw. As such, the MPAA wouldn't give De Palma's film an R-rating unless he trimmed the scene down. Even after the edit, the torture sequence became a scene that people tend to fast-forward through.