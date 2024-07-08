The Real-Life Legal Issues Of Mark Wahlberg, Explained

Mark Wahlberg has had an interesting career path in entertainment, starting out as the cheesy rapper Marky Mark before becoming an in-demand young actor thanks to projects such as the 1996 thriller "Fear," which has since enjoyed a second life on Netflix, and 1997's "Boogie Nights." But while he's since established himself as a veteran performer who's seen his share of hits and misses across various film genres, Wahlberg has occasionally had trouble escaping his checkered past, which includes an arrest record for hate crimes committed during his youth in the Boston area.

Wahlberg, then 15 years old, and two other teenage boys were charged in 1986 with yelling racial slurs and throwing rocks at three Black children, then doing the same one day later in a separate attack on a group of mostly African American fourth-grade students on a field trip.

One of the Black fourth-graders victimized by Wahlberg and his friends told the Associated Press in 2015 that she doesn't believe the "Three Kings" star should be pardoned for the hate crimes he committed as a teen. "I don't really care who he is," said Kristyn Atwood. "It doesn't make him any exception. If you're a racist, you're always going to be a racist. And for him to want to erase it. I just think it's wrong."

Conversely, Mary Belmonte, the teacher supervising the fourth-graders on the field trip, stressed that Wahlberg deserves forgiveness. "He didn't do it specifically because he was a bad kid," she said. "He was just a follower doing what the other kids were doing."