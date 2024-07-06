The Only Main Actor Still Alive From Once Upon A Time In The West

From the 1940s through the 1960s, Westerns were cultural behemoths. This was especially true with the spaghetti Western, so called because they were often made by Italian filmmakers. The genre may not be as popular as it once was, but cinephiles hoping to learn more about sensibilities during that time period would do well to go back and revisit some of the best films offered at the time. And when considering Westerns you need to see before you die, few rank as high as 1968's "Once Upon a Time in the West."

It has all the hallmarks that made the genre popular in the first place. There's a wandering hero, Harmonica (Charles Bronson), and a dastardly villain, Frank (Henry Fonda). Frank kills a man and his children, believing it would help his employer get the land he needed, only for a mail-order bride, Jill (Claudia Cardinale), to inherit the land, putting the two gunslingers on a path toward an ultimate showdown.

Seeing as the film was made in 1968, much of the main cast and crew has passed away over the years. That includes director Sergio Leone, who was among the most prolific filmmakers to make the Western a revered art form. Only one main actor remains alive today — the aforementioned Claudia Cardinale, who's continued acting all these decades later.