The NCIS Scene That Left McGee Actor Sean Murray With A Lifelong Injury

Fans anticipated plenty of juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits when it was announced Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly would reunite for an "NCIS" podcast. And the June 18 installment of "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch," featuring Timothy McGee actor Sean Murray, certainly didn't disappoint. Murray's been on the procedural since Season 1, so he has ample anecdotes to share, including one story about an instance that led to a devastating injury that's still affecting him, years later.

It's a good rule of thumb not to run around a slippery car wash, as Murray learned firsthand during a chase sequence. "I take a sharp right, my dress shoes come out right from under me because I'm sprinting," he explained. "I come down on my right hand. And, you know, like a lot of us actor types, we jump up, we just keep doing our thing. We don't even really notice what we do until afterwards. To this day, I have very limited mobility in my right thumb."

The scene in question from Season 2, Episode 18 — "Bikini Wax" — is rather humorous, even now knowing the painful truth of what happened. McGee chases someone through a car wash, getting sprayed with foam and being bombarded with the various instruments in the process. Of course, Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) beats him to the other side, completely dry, imparting a lesson of always anticipating someone's next move. It's a shame Murray sustained an injury, but it remains a reminder not to run in wet areas, especially with slick shoes.