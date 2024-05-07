NCIS Officially Announces Its New Spin-Off Title - And Everyone Got It Wrong

The NCIS franchise is like a hydra — when one head is lost, two more take its place. "NCIS: Hawai'i" was canceled after three seasons, but fans will soon be treated to the Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prequel spinoff titled "NCIS: Origins." There's another spinoff in the works, focusing on Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), that was tentatively titled "NCIS: Europe" when it was first announced. It turns out that the series will officially be called something different.

The Paramount+ Instagram account posted a video message from Weatherly and de Pablo about the new show. They reveal it's titled "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." This is a good thing in the eyes of de Pablo, who says, "It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe."

Most NCIS series subtitles use a location where the show is predominantly set, such as "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: Los Angeles." However, that format appears to be changing, with "NCIS: Origins" and now "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" branching out the franchise beyond its usual scope.