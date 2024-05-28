New NCIS Project Reunites Cote De Pablo & Michael Weatherly (But Not How You Think)
There was undoubtedly much jubilation amongst "NCIS" fans when it was announced Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony (Michael Weatherly) would return to the crime-solving fold with a new spinoff series called (what else?) — "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." The series looks to bring an international flair to the long-running procedural franchise, and the characters' daughter, Tali, will also play a prominent role in the new show. But that's not the only piece of good news for everyone who shipped "Tiva" for many years. The duo are also hosting a new podcast.
TV rewatch podcasts are all the rage these days, with former cast members looking back on all sorts of series, from "The Office" to "The Sopranos." TVLine exclusively reported how de Pablo and Weatherly will soon do the same for "NCIS" with a new weekly series titled "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch." The podcast kicks off on June 4, and the pair will be joined by others affiliated with the series, including Jon Cryer, Sasha Alexander, Sean Murray, and more, to reminisce on the show that changed all of their lives.
The podcast comes courtesy of a partnership between Spotify Studios and Rabbit Grin Productions. As for fans, they can get the inside scoop on the best "NCIS" moments and likely hear all about "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" before it comes out.
The NCIS podcast promises delightful revelations
On May 28, Spotify released a quick trailer to promote the "NCIS" rewatch podcast, and by the sound of it, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo still have the rapport that made fans fall in love with them all those years ago. The trailer promises how the podcast will go behind the scenes on some of the show's biggest moments, including a tease of discussing the original title of "NCIS." Of course, it's already been revealed that the original title for the show was "Navy NCIS," which is a bit redundant, like when people say "ATM machine." However, perhaps there's another title the podcast will exclusively reveal.
In addition to discussing iconic moments from "NCIS" and its impact on popular culture at large, TVLine also notes how the show will have "recurring and interactive segments that will further connect fans and 'NCIS' loyalists." The franchise began over two decades ago, so for fans who have stuck with it for years, this podcast sounds like a real treat. And the hosts could certainly provide plenty of insight since Weatherly was a main cast member from the show's inception through Season 13. Meanwhile, de Pablo was a regular cast member for many years until Season 10 before coming back for some special guest appearances later down the line to show how Ziva was alive and well.
An "NCIS" podcast is honestly a smart move at this time. It renews interest for fans to go back and watch all episodes on Paramount+ while getting them excited to check out new spinoffs like "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" and "NCIS: Origins." Soon, fans will be able to welcome "Tiva" into their homes every week once more.