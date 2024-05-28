New NCIS Project Reunites Cote De Pablo & Michael Weatherly (But Not How You Think)

There was undoubtedly much jubilation amongst "NCIS" fans when it was announced Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony (Michael Weatherly) would return to the crime-solving fold with a new spinoff series called (what else?) — "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." The series looks to bring an international flair to the long-running procedural franchise, and the characters' daughter, Tali, will also play a prominent role in the new show. But that's not the only piece of good news for everyone who shipped "Tiva" for many years. The duo are also hosting a new podcast.

TV rewatch podcasts are all the rage these days, with former cast members looking back on all sorts of series, from "The Office" to "The Sopranos." TVLine exclusively reported how de Pablo and Weatherly will soon do the same for "NCIS" with a new weekly series titled "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch." The podcast kicks off on June 4, and the pair will be joined by others affiliated with the series, including Jon Cryer, Sasha Alexander, Sean Murray, and more, to reminisce on the show that changed all of their lives.

The podcast comes courtesy of a partnership between Spotify Studios and Rabbit Grin Productions. As for fans, they can get the inside scoop on the best "NCIS" moments and likely hear all about "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" before it comes out.