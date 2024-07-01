What Song Plays During The Bear Season 3, Episode 1?

"The Bear" Season 3 is finally out, and audiences are slowly digesting its heavy themes and symbolism. Like previous seasons, the series is receiving tons of acclaim. Looper critic Matthew Jackson loved "The Bear" Season 3, giving it a 9/10 rating. While the season is filled with major, potentially show-changing moments, all eyes are on the meditative (but chaotic) Episode 1, titled "Tomorrow." It's a heavy episode, one that puts the focus on Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) origin story, giving us clues as to how he became the man that he is. Nonlinear and riddled with flashbacks, the episode features one song playing throughout its 37-minute runtime. That tune, which takes center stage, is Nine Inch Nails' "Together" from the album "Ghosts V: Together."

Weaving "Together," an ethereal, but equally comforting and anxiety-inducing track, throughout "Tomorrow" is an effective way to put us in Carmy's headspace. The episode goes back-and-forth, showing us events that happen before and after the gut-wrenching Season 2 finale. The song's placement on the Season 3 premiere is particularly interesting, as Season 2's finale, titled "The Bear," features the Nine Inch Nails track "Hope We Can Again" from the same album.

"The Bear" has an eclectic soundtrack and the show's creatives have consistently used "Nine Inch Nails" songs throughout the project's three-season run. The album "Ghosts V: Together" was released during the COVID-19 pandemic as a free download by Nine Inch Nails. The band is headlined by notable film composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who recently debuted the acclaimed "Challengers" score.