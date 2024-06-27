The Bear Season 3, Episode 1: The Carmy And Sugar Flashback, Explained

Not only that, but Abby Elliott continued to share something incredibly heartbreaking — that she knows Natalie senses, in those flashback, that Carmy and their brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal) might both leave her in one way or another. "She loves Mikey, but she's seeing his spiral," Elliott said — as viewers know, the entire narrative begins when Mikey dies from suicide. "It's very apparent she's just going to call him and call him and he might not pick up — and she knows that, and that's so scary for her. The fear is a new thing for Natalie."

So how does Jeremy Allen White see the conversation shown in the flashbacks, and what does he think is going on with Carmy in that moment? Considering that Carmy is, as White puts it, "so often inside of his own experience," the Emmy winner says he doesn't even notice that Natalie is scared. "He has a hard time understanding other people's experiences," White continued. "I don't think at all times, or at any time really, he's meaning to be hurtful in the way he exists. But I do think in this season, there is this realization, specifically with Sugar and Carm, that they did have this shared experience. They grew up in the same place. Carmy ran, and Sugar stayed. Carmy is starting to make room for others' experiences and really see and listen to other people for the first time."

Ultimately, Carmy does come back to Chicago after Mikey's death, and he and Natalie go into business together to run The Bear (the transformed version of Mikey's sandwich shop The Original Beef), but it's all kicked off by an enormous tragedy. So what did White and Elliott have to say about the rest of this stunning premiere?