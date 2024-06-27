The Bear Season 3 Review: Kitchen Chaos That Remains Deliciously Addictive

On a pure craft level, it's like "The Bear" never left. Christopher Storer and his writers, cast, and crew retain all the quality and attention to detail that made this show one of the best on TV through its first two seasons. And now, it just keeps reaching, like Carmy himself; always chasing the next great frontier in this particular journey. The pacing, the dialogue, the intensity of performance, and even the moments of reflection that have always punctuated the show's wildest moments are all still here, so if you're looking for a simple exercise in returning to the form you love, you're going to find it.

Where Season 3 really succeeds, though, is in the ways it seeks to build out its characters after Season 2's triumphant conclusion. It's long been established that most of the key players on "The Bear" are people who've been wounded by something, and who find solace in food, family, creativity, or simple belonging. That's the character power we've been watching for three seasons now, and it's not going anywhere. What Season 3 does, thanks to continued excellence in writing and the presence of a stellar cast led once again by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri's searing dueling performances, is ask us as an audience to ponder when, if ever, it will be enough for any of these people. Will Carmy ever actually be satisfied with the food he's making? Will Sydney ever truly rise to her full potential, if she even can within the confines of The Bear? Can Sugar hold her family together? Can Richie not just prove his worth, but feel it in his bones? These are heavy, compelling, deeply satisfying questions, and "The Bear" Season 3 never strays from them. It also, crucially, never loses the sensitivity and warmth that has so informed it from the beginning.

So yes, "The Bear" is back, and it remains one of TV's most satisfying, thrilling, and remarkably human stories. Its complexity has not wavered, its humanity has not faded, and its melancholic humor has not dimmed. In short, one of the best shows has not lost a step.

"The Bear" Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.