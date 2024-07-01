Hellboy Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Character's New Movie Look

After the beloved "Hellboy" duology directed by Guillermo del Toro, things took a turn for the worse with the 2019 "Hellboy" reboot, where a lot of things went wrong. The less said, the better on that front, but the big red guy is getting another shot on the big screen later this year that'll see Jack Kesy don some muttonchops and shaved horns with "Hellboy: The Crooked Man." The reboot's first trailer just dropped, previewing a film that takes the franchise in a folk-horror direction. While this sounds like an enticing proposition, it would appear that fans just aren't feeling the character's new look, with many likening it to some cheap cosplay.

As images from the trailer made their way to X (formerly known as Twitter), the jokes quickly rolled in. X user @washedjohn opted for an oldie but a goodie: "'Honey we've got Hellboy at home.' *The Hellboy at home.*" And while the prospect of a new "Hellboy" arriving to wash the taste left by the 2019 version out of everyone's mouth is exciting, @JUchiha909 isn't holding their breath. "I mean, I'm all for another Hellboy film," they tweeted. "But if you told me that was from a fan made film, I'd believe you."

Rest assured, it's a professionally-made movie that was even co-written by "Hellboy" creator Mike Mignola. That's bound to give it some extra cred, and perhaps the images out there simply aren't the best to show fans what the film offers.