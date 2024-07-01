Hellboy: The Crooked Man's First Trailer Introduces Jack Kesy's Demonic Hero

Ketchup Entertainment's "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" is the latest film adaptation of the titular demonic paranormal investigator's adventures. This time, Jack Kesy ("The Strain," "Deadpool 2") plays the big red protagonist in a tale adapted from Mike Mignola's comic book story of the same name. The cast, director, and writers of "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" include some intriguing names: "Crank" director Brian Taylor helms the project and Mignola is a co-writer, while the ensemble includes Jefferson White ("Yellowstone"), Joseph Marcell ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), Leah McNamara ("Vikings"), and others.

"The Crooked Man" is one of the creepier stories in the untold truth of Hellboy, and takes the action in a distinct folk horror direction with its witchy premise and 1950s Appalachian setting. Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, the first trailer for the movie is now here, and it makes clear that the newest incarnation of the big red hero is like nothing fans have seen in live-action so far.