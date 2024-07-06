Mark Harmon Had A Strict Policy About Sick Days On NCIS

Leroy Jethro Gibbs doesn't like crime, but "NCIS" star Mark Harmon seems to have a different pet peeve. According to the "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch" podcast, Harmon wanted people to deal with their potential sick days in a very specific way during his time with the show, and he wasn't shy about letting his co-stars know how he believed things should be done. This news came courtesy of Ziva David actor Cote de Pablo, who appeared on the podcast and revealed that the show's lead star once gave her a talk about how "NCIS" cast members should turn up on set even if they feel under the weather.

"Don't take a sick day — I learned that one," de Pablo said. She then went on to describe a situation from "NCIS" Season 3 when she was extremely sick with a high fever and a doctor told her not to work. "So I thought, 'Well, if the doctor's telling me that I can't go to work, I must follow orders.' So I made the grave mistake of staying home, and I was sent a car, and I went to set, and Mark came up to me, and — he was kind enough, but he was very stern, and he said, 'You come to set, we decide when you're sick.' Something along the lines of that. But it was like, 'You come to set, and then we will determine how we address this.'"