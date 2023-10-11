Did NCIS Star Mark Harmon Really Get The Show's Creator Fired?

It's no exaggeration to say that "NCIS" stands as one of the pinnacles of the TV procedural drama genre. However, even though the show continues to boast massive popularity and success to this very day, it has not been completely smooth sailing behind the scenes of its 20-year-plus run, with the most well-known example of real-life drama getting in the way being when longtime cast member Pauley Perrette left "NCIS" due to a falling out with series star Mark Harmon.

One of the juiciest details to have come out of the series is the idea that Harmon actually got the original "NCIS" co-creator fired from his own show.

In 2007, around the time that "NCIS" was moving from its fourth season into its fifth, "NCIS" creator Donald P. Bellisario abruptly stepped down from working on the series. At the time, a report from TV Guide alleged that the split was not amicable, and that Harmon and Bellisario had begun feuding over the latter's management style. Ultimately, rumors suggest that Harmon forced CBS' hand in removing Bellisario from the show, as their dynamic became unsustainable.

The idea that Harmon himself potentially played a role in ousting the original creator of "NCIS" is a pretty intriguing rumor, and some fans may wonder whether this idea is a bit too sensational to be true. Thankfully, some fresh interviews with those involved with the series reveal a clearer picture of what actually happened.