NCIS: The Truth About Mark Harmon & Michael Weatherly's Relationship

Michael Weatherly enjoyed a home on CBS for almost 20 years. The actor was an original cast member on "NCIS" where he starred as Anthony DiNozzo Jr., the charismatic senior field agent from the show's Major Case Response Team. And while DiNozzo was a beloved character during his 13 seasons with the series, Weatherly didn't always understand how to work with Mark Harmon, who played Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until his Season 19 departure.

In a 2007 interview with The Futon Critic, Weatherly said that Harmon "was confused by my presence right from the get-go." He explained that he booked "NCIS" after acting on a series of failed Fox shows and that his attitude going into shooting the pilot was to try to have as much fun as possible. This professional approach didn't exactly jibe with Harmon's mentality, and Weatherly claims the two were polar opposites. "I was Antarctica, he was the North Pole, and we were just looking down there going, 'What is up with your polarity? What's going on? The water goes down the drain the other way for me," he shared.

Weatherly remained on "NCIS" until 2015 when he left to lead his own CBS show, "Bull," which premiered in 2016 and ran until 2022. Industry reporting suggests Weatherly is interested in returning to his old series now that "Bull" is over — but behind the scenes, people are doubtful Weatherly will actually come back.