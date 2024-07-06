Tony Soprano Takes Over The USS Enterprise In Explicit Star Trek 'Crossover'
Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his USS Enterprise crew better thank the stars they've never had to deal with the boss of all bosses, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), aka New Jersey's greatest varsity athlete. What? You've never thought about Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" doing a crossover with David Chase's "The Sopranos"? What's the matter with you?
[https://www.tiktok.com/@emlowz/video/7363714592993807648=URL]
Over on TikTok, a fan has given the audacious idea some thought. User emlowz, with the help of some photoshop magic, has created a series of downright hilarious vignettes of Tony Soprano aboard the Enterprise, yelling and roasting some of Starfleet's finest, all of whom clearly struggle with dealing with this new type of howling command. Obviously, the Academy never prepared the likes of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) for dealing with some stern Jersey leadership. Heck, even Data (Brent Spiner) doesn't seem to be able to compute exactly what the head of the DiMeo crime family is going on about.
In all seriousness, the clips are marvelously done, and fans of both iconic franchises seem to think so too.
Fans seem to absolutely love seeing Tony Soprano in the world of Star Trek
TikToker emlowz has created dozens of short clips that poke fun at the "Star Trek" franchise. However, it seems the ones featuring Tony Soprano are the ones that made fans chuckle the most. One of the clips that headlines the loyal Bada Bing patron boasts over 1,700 comments. "The crossover we never knew we wanted," a fan wrote along with a crying laughing emoji, with countless others clamoring for more. One fan bluntly chimed in with: "Hell I'm in for a whole season." Another had to give props to the North Jersey boss for putting Worf (Michael Dorn) in his place. "Not many people can check a Klingon and get away with it."
The untold truth of Tony Soprano may not having anything to do with the sci-fi genre, but seeing that signature Soprano rage getting flung at some of our favorite "Star Trek" heroes is something every fan should witness at least once in their lives. Random thought: the Enterprise would be absolute heaven for Tony. A replicator means an infinite amount of gabagool!