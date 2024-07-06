Tony Soprano Takes Over The USS Enterprise In Explicit Star Trek 'Crossover'

Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his USS Enterprise crew better thank the stars they've never had to deal with the boss of all bosses, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), aka New Jersey's greatest varsity athlete. What? You've never thought about Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" doing a crossover with David Chase's "The Sopranos"? What's the matter with you?

[https://www.tiktok.com/@emlowz/video/7363714592993807648=URL]

Over on TikTok, a fan has given the audacious idea some thought. User emlowz, with the help of some photoshop magic, has created a series of downright hilarious vignettes of Tony Soprano aboard the Enterprise, yelling and roasting some of Starfleet's finest, all of whom clearly struggle with dealing with this new type of howling command. Obviously, the Academy never prepared the likes of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) for dealing with some stern Jersey leadership. Heck, even Data (Brent Spiner) doesn't seem to be able to compute exactly what the head of the DiMeo crime family is going on about.

In all seriousness, the clips are marvelously done, and fans of both iconic franchises seem to think so too.