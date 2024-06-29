Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord & Montana Jordan Reunited For An Adorable Reason

The cast of "Young Sheldon" seem to be quite close and tend to spend time with each other away from the Paramount Studios lot, while also keeping things professional when they worked together. For instance, Annie Potts — who opined that the show's cancelation is stupid to the press — told Variety in 2018 that walking a line between modeling professionalism and genuinely enjoying her mock-grandchildren proved to be key on the "Young Sheldon" set. "All three of those children are very naturally sweet. I can't remember if I've ever been on a set before where I was told so many times in one day how much someone loved me. I can't even believe they pay me for this!" she explained at the time. It seems that other members of the cast have also spent their off-the-clock hours together. It's a strong mutual bond that seems to go all the way back to Season 1 for them.

It looks like two of Montana Jordan's other co-stars are waiting in line to see Emma for the first time. "I can't wait to meet her!! I've always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations," Armitage posted to the birth announcement Jordan added to his Instagram back in May. And Potts, replying to Reagan Revord's post, declared, "Oooooooo I wanna hold her." Nothing keeps an extended family closer than good news, and it looks like nothing but positive vibes are rolling this cast's way.