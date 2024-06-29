Marvel May Already Have Plans To Replace Black Panther According To A New Rumor

Following the tragic and unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman, plans for the second "Black Panther" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed. In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes the titular mantle, becoming the new protector of Wakanda. However, new rumors suggest she may be passing the role to someone else.

Alex Perez did a Q&A with The Cosmic Circus regarding Marvel's big screen future, discussing everything from what Avengers' line-up to expect in the upcoming "Secret Wars" crossover to his thoughts on the third "Black Panther" film. When asked about the MCU's plans for Shuri, he said she will continue in the role of Black Panther for now, but eventually will pass the mantle to Prince T'Challa (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), the son of T'Challa and Nakia seen in the post-credit scene of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"So here's the interesting bit," Perez wrote. "Shuri is still taking time for herself, as she is not interested in the slightest in being Queen of Wakanda. She is still keeping the mantle of Black Panther, BUT, I am hearing that she will eventually pass on the mantle to the one true successor of the throne of Wakanda, the young Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa. It is to my understanding that she, along with Okoye and Nakia, are raising this child so he can eventually take on the mantle and become the next ruler of Wakanda and Black Panther."