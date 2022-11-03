Ryan Coogler Admits He Did Consider Recasting T'Challa For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2020 saw the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The T'Challa actor died from colon cancer months before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was set to begin production. Marvel Studios postponed the highly-anticipated sequel to the Oscar phenomenon, giving the cast and crew time to grieve over the late actor and decide on next steps. Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Cinematic Universe architect Kevin Feige ultimately decided not to recast the role of T'Challa, a decision that led to mixed reception, especially from Boseman's brother (via TMZ).

While over 60,000 fans petitioned on Change.org to have the King of Wakanda recast, Marvel VP of Development Nate Moore made it very clear: T'Challa will not be seen on screen again out of respect for Boseman. "When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about, 'What do we do?' and it was a fast conversation," Moore revealed while speaking on the Ringer-Verse podcast in November 2021, months after it had started production, per Variety. "It wasn't weeks, it was minutes of we had to figure out how to move that franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen ... is tied to Chadwick's performance."

The marketing for "Wakanda Forever" has directly confirmed that T'Challa has passed in-universe, though it remains to be seen how Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole tackle it. Scrapping away the original idea for the "Black Panther" sequel may have been difficult, but from the rave social media reactions "Wakanda Forever" has received, it's clear that Coogler has delivered another winner.

While Marvel VP Moore revealed that the decision to decide the future of "Black Panther" was done in minutes, the writer-director has confirmed that he considered recasting T'Challa.