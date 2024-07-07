Liev Schreiber Replaces Ray Stevenson As Baylan Skoll In Amazing Ahsoka Fanart

There's a lot to praise about the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," with the work of the late, great Ray Stevenson at the top of the list. Making his "Star Wars" debut on the program, the actor excels in the role of Baylan Skoll. He strikes a delicate balance between his brutish and intimidating and introspective and mysterious sides. Sadly, with Stevenson's death on May 21, 2023, at the age of 58, many have speculated that Skoll's journey to discover the mysteries of the Force could be over before it truly began. Meanwhile, others have recommended other actors to carry on the part, with "X-Men" franchise star Liev Schreiber proving a popular first choice among many.

Bringing Schreiber's take on Skoll to life, u/JediWarrior117 on Reddit put together some intriguing concept art. They took a still from "Ahsoka" and simply grafted Schreiber's face to Skoll's body, and the result is breathtaking. While it stands to reason Schreiber's hypothetical rendition of the character would look different than what this fanart depicts, it's probably not far off. After all, Schreiber is 6-foot-3-inches tall just like Stevenson was, and their overall physical builds are similar. The biggest differences lie in their faces, but even those aren't too distracting. Give Schreiber a beard and similar hairstyle and he's pretty close to perfect for the now-confirmed "Ahsoka" Season 2.

Suffice to say, upon seeing what u/JediWarrior117 whipped up, many "Star Wars" fans couldn't help but agree that Schreiber is the top pick to carry on the Skoll role.