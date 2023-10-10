Ahsoka: Some Fans Can't Unsee This X-Men Villain As The Best Baylan Skoll Recast

"Ahsoka" Season 1 ends with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) stuck on Peridea and standing near a statue of The Father, one-third of the Mortis gods. As Stevenson passed away earlier this year, the scene has led to theories which posit that Baylan will become a Force God and be written out of Season 2. However, some "Star Wars" fans hope to see another actor portray the Force-sensitive villain moving forward, ensuring that he has a more present role in the franchise.

What's more, some Reddit users have pitched an "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" star to inherit the role. "I really think they have to re-cast Baylan for season 2," u/_Laszlo_Cravensworth wrote. "There's no way they're just going to leave that storyline abandoned. Liev Schrieber would kill it."

Liev Schreiber's performance as Sabretooth in the "X-Men" franchise proves that he can play compelling villains in sci-fi and fantasy fare, so he's arguably a great choice to portray Baylan Skoll. If the Reddit comments are anything to by, he'll have the support of many fans of the galaxy far, far away.