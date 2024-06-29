Clue And Roseanne Star Martin Mull Dead At 80

Martin Mull, who was best known for his roles as Colonel Mustard in the 1985 film "Clue" and Leon Carp on the sitcom "Roseanne," has died. He was 80 years old.

The veteran actor's death was announced on Friday, June 28, by his daughter, "Family Guy" executive producer Maggie Mull. "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," she wrote on Instagram. "He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously,"