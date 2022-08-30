The Conners' Michael Fishman Addresses His Unexpected Exit

Michael Fishman is one of the "legacy cast members" on ABC's "Roseanne" spin-off "The Conners," having played D.J. Conner on all nine seasons of the original run of the sitcom back in the 1980s and '90s. Fishman came back to play grown-up D.J. on "The Conners," but now it's been reported that Fishman will be exiting the show ahead of its upcoming fifth season (via Entertainment Weekly).

The report says that there are "no plans" for Fishman to return to the show in any sort of guest star capacity, but "the door remains open" for him to do so. What the article does not give are any additional details on Fishman's exit, but the actor later delivered a press statement that acts as an emotional farewell from him to the show and its many fans.

Whether viewers of "The Conners," who are used to some significant differences between the show and its source material, have truly seen the last of D.J. remains to be seen. But for now, they do have a little bit more closure courtesy of the actor who's played him on and off over the course of almost four decades.