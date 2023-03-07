The Deadliest Superman Is Trying To Kill Every Kal-El In The Multiverse

While Jon Kent attempts to stop Ultraman from murdering different versions of his father from across the multiverse, he isn't the only villain who will cause major problems for the young hero. Tom Taylor will be returning to the world of "Injustice" in "Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent" as another evil Superman from Earth-49, as well as the alternate versions of Wonder Woman and Batman will appear in future issues of the miniseries. Taylor even revealed that the "Injustice" version of Damian Wayne, a close friend of Jon, will appear in the storyline.

"There is a different Damian Wayne in the Injustice world," he explains. "Literally his best friend is essentially not on the side of the angels in this world. That is going to give us a very fun and entertaining dynamic and quite a tortured dynamic to play with."

Ultimately, the rise of Ultraman and the tease of the "Injustice" world colliding with Jon Kent's attempt to save Kal-Els from different timelines makes his mission even more difficult. Not only is Jon going to have to travel across worlds and battle the evil Superman, who cost him so much of his life, but he will have to deal with the dark world that is Injustice at the same time. It's asking quite a lot of the superpowered hero — but Jon is up for the task, as he proves what makes him a special hero like his father. "The Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent" #1 by Tom Taylor, Clayton Henry, and Jordie Bellaire is in comic book stores now.