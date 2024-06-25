The Bear Season 3 Confirmed Whether We'll See A Carmy & Sydney Romance

No, we won't see any sparks fly between Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) during Season 3 of FX and Hulu's acclaimed restaurant dramedy "The Bear."

During a press conference attended by the two Emmy winners as Season 3 of the show prepares to drop on Hulu (via Vanity Fair), Edebiri and White said there definitely won't be a romance between their characters. "There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney]," White confirmed. "Carmy is somebody that I think she's really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with," Edebiri added, "and it's, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together."

White also discussed the professional partnership that launched during the show's second season, acknowledging that Carm is "not the best communicator, but he will often make a sort of grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever. He's got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren't always aware of exactly what's going on." From there, he teased a little bit about what fans can expect from the duo's dynamic in Season 3: "You'll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd's relationship, but I think Carmen's trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement."