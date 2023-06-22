The Bear Season 2 Adds A New Flavor Of Anxiety That Could Be A Recipe For Disaster

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2

Critical acclaim aside, there's no doubt that as great as "The Bear" is, the first season was a binge-able stress test. Watching Carm (Jeremy Allen White) battle against the pressures of keeping a dying restaurant on life support was a gripping and great story that left fans hungry for more. Make no mistake, however, the anxiety was real. It's what fueled the show and its central characters and nailed the restaurant atmosphere perfectly.

While there's undoubtedly more of the same barbarous back and forth between staff to come, Season 2 is making a brilliant effort to apply some new cooking methods to mix things up. That familiar on-edge atmosphere that made the debut season so exceptional has been left to boil and added in a different form, and it comes with Carm, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and company doing something they're not used to: nothing.

Whereas the first season displayed the rush to get the job done and the friction between colleagues, Season 2, in its first episode, gives fans a taste of what can happen when those active contributors are forced — like it or not — to step back and take a minute. Here, a new form of tension kicks in, and by the end of the season, it's an undeniable factor that shouldn't be ignored.