What Happened To Cirroc Lofton After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

Cirroc Lofton rose to prominence playing Jake Sisko on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the son of the illustrious Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks). A main cast member through all seven seasons, Lofton was just 14 when "Deep Space Nine" debuted. Jake's antics with his best friend, Nog (Aron Eisenberg), provide levity to the show, and his choice to not follow in his father's footsteps, becoming a writer and journalist rather than entering Starfleet, makes him an intriguing character. He appears on some of the best episodes of "Deep Space Nine," with the Jake-centric episode "The Visitor" ranked at number 3 of 173 by IMDb.

Since "Deep Space Nine" ended in 1999, Lofton has had a number of less notable roles. Immediately following the conclusion of the Star Trek series, he starred on the short-lived show "The Hoop Life" as a professional basketball player struggling with the pressures of fame. He later appeared on episodes of "7th Heaven," "CSI: Miami," and "Days of Our Lives." His latest role was in the 2022 comedy "The Baby Pact," starring Haylie Duff, a film that incidentally also features another Star Trek alum — Connor Trinneer, who plays Trip Tucker on "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Cirroc Lofton has also dabbled in other lines of work. In 2010, he opened a restaurant in California, appropriately named Cafe Cirroc, though it has since closed. Nowadays, his biggest project seems to be hosting the Star Trek podcast "The 7th Rule."