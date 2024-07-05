What Happened To Cirroc Lofton After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?
Cirroc Lofton rose to prominence playing Jake Sisko on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the son of the illustrious Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks). A main cast member through all seven seasons, Lofton was just 14 when "Deep Space Nine" debuted. Jake's antics with his best friend, Nog (Aron Eisenberg), provide levity to the show, and his choice to not follow in his father's footsteps, becoming a writer and journalist rather than entering Starfleet, makes him an intriguing character. He appears on some of the best episodes of "Deep Space Nine," with the Jake-centric episode "The Visitor" ranked at number 3 of 173 by IMDb.
Since "Deep Space Nine" ended in 1999, Lofton has had a number of less notable roles. Immediately following the conclusion of the Star Trek series, he starred on the short-lived show "The Hoop Life" as a professional basketball player struggling with the pressures of fame. He later appeared on episodes of "7th Heaven," "CSI: Miami," and "Days of Our Lives." His latest role was in the 2022 comedy "The Baby Pact," starring Haylie Duff, a film that incidentally also features another Star Trek alum — Connor Trinneer, who plays Trip Tucker on "Star Trek: Enterprise."
Cirroc Lofton has also dabbled in other lines of work. In 2010, he opened a restaurant in California, appropriately named Cafe Cirroc, though it has since closed. Nowadays, his biggest project seems to be hosting the Star Trek podcast "The 7th Rule."
Cirroc Lofton has been rediscovering Star Trek the last few years
The podcast "The 7th Rule" was launched in early 2019, hosted by Cirroc Lofton, Aron Eisenberg, and sci-fi producer Ryan T. Husk, with a plan to rewatch and discuss "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Sadly, Eisenberg passed away in September of that year at age 50. But Lofton and Husk continued the podcast, often joined by other actors and creators from the Star Trek franchise. And when the rewatch of "Deep Space Nine" was complete at the end of 2022, they moved on to rewatching "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
According to Lofton, he has become much more engaged with the Star Trek fandom since launching the podcast. He told Screen Rant in 2023, "Thanks to Aron Eisenberg, my original '7th Rule' compadre, I have come out of the shadows of obscurity and made myself more present in the Star Trek world." The actor is active on the convention circuit, frequently appearing at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention and joining Star Trek: The Cruise in 2022 and 2023. He also appeared with the rest of the series' cast in the 2018 documentary "What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."
When asked whether we could see Jake return to Star Trek, Lofton responded, "Sure, it would be a dream of mine to reprise the role of Jake Sisko and do it again. So I will never close the door on those dreams."
