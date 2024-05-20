What Happened To Terry Farrell After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

A deceptively young woman with the mind and spirit of a centuries-old Trill, Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) was a bright spot on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Whether she's pestering old buddy Ben Sisko over steamed azna or impressing Worf with her perfect Klingon pronunciation, Jadzia is easily one of the most impressive women in Starfleet. And like it is with so many great "Star Trek" actors, Farrell's warmth and charm made her performance so endearing.

After six years on the series, Farrell's exit hit many fans hard, even if they still found room in their hearts for her successor, Ezri Dax (Nicole de Boer). Although she would go on to spend four years starring on "Becker," Farrell retired from acting in 2003 around the same time she married Brian Baker, an actor best known for being the Sprint spokesperson from about 1999 through 2005.

As a child, Farrell had grown up watching her mother struggle with a string of relationships, an experience that left her feeling timid about commitment. Concerned that the instability of an actor's lifestyle could have a negative impact on her loved ones, Farrell decided to retire from acting so that she could focus on her family. And it was a decision that paid off for Farrell, who loved hanging out with her husband and son. The decision also allowed her to connect more extensively with "Star Trek" fans at conventions, teach yoga at her community's rec center, and spend plenty of time gardening.