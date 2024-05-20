What Happened To Terry Farrell After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?
A deceptively young woman with the mind and spirit of a centuries-old Trill, Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) was a bright spot on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Whether she's pestering old buddy Ben Sisko over steamed azna or impressing Worf with her perfect Klingon pronunciation, Jadzia is easily one of the most impressive women in Starfleet. And like it is with so many great "Star Trek" actors, Farrell's warmth and charm made her performance so endearing.
After six years on the series, Farrell's exit hit many fans hard, even if they still found room in their hearts for her successor, Ezri Dax (Nicole de Boer). Although she would go on to spend four years starring on "Becker," Farrell retired from acting in 2003 around the same time she married Brian Baker, an actor best known for being the Sprint spokesperson from about 1999 through 2005.
As a child, Farrell had grown up watching her mother struggle with a string of relationships, an experience that left her feeling timid about commitment. Concerned that the instability of an actor's lifestyle could have a negative impact on her loved ones, Farrell decided to retire from acting so that she could focus on her family. And it was a decision that paid off for Farrell, who loved hanging out with her husband and son. The decision also allowed her to connect more extensively with "Star Trek" fans at conventions, teach yoga at her community's rec center, and spend plenty of time gardening.
Farrell is ready to bring Jadzia back
Fortunately for Terry Farrell's fans, the actor has recently decided to come out of retirement now that her son is grown. Confirming her planned return to the acting world at the 2022 56-Year-Mission Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, Farrell said she found the prospect exciting.
In a world where parallel universes, alternate timelines, and transporter-generated doubles are often part of the storytelling, there's always the chance we could see Jadzia return to "Star Trek." As she told StarTrek.com in 2011, "I wish I could go back and do it again, knowing what I know now, I think I'm far better prepared to play Dax, just as a woman and as a human being on the planet, being 47 years old. I think I'd do a far better job of playing Dax right now."
Referring to Spock's return in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," Farrell reminded convention goers that if Spock died horrifically only to return with little fanfare, so could Jadzia. "I want that moment for me," Farrell imagined. "Exactly how you bring her back, it's no big f***ing deal."
Underlining her eagerness to return to the franchise is Farrell's 2017 performance as Jada in the "Star Trek" fan film "Renegades," a project that several Trek actors would be involved with – including the late Nichelle Nichols, who appeared in the spinoff "Renegades: Ominara."