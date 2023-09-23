The WGA Strike Is Approaching The Finish Line, But What About SAG-AFTRA?

The Writers Guild of America might finally be reaching a deal with the studios — but another major guild hasn't followed suit just yet.

Reports surfaced on Saturday afternoon in major trade publications like Deadline that the WGA and the AMPTP (the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) have been in talks since Thursday, with Carol Lombardini representing the AMPTP and Ellen Stutzman leading negotiations on behalf of the WGA. According to the reports, a three-year deal has been reached, and lawyers are in the room to make sure the fine print looks good for both parties.

"The intention was always to wrap this up by the weekend," an inside source told Deadline. "That was the desire on both sides of the table." The guild has been on strike since May 1 over major modern issues like streaming residuals, the advent of artificial intelligence technology and its presence in writers' rooms, and those rooms themselves (a relatively recent practice known as "mini-rooms" excluded newer faces from making their way in the industry). News of a deal is especially striking (pun definitely intended) when you consider that, in mid-July, Deadline reported that the studios were planning to quite literally starve out the striking writers until they suffered so much that they gave in. Then, SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket lines... so what happens there?