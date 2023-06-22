The Bear: The Importance Of The Title Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2

Throughout each season of the series, the title of "The Bear" takes on different meanings. In Season 1, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) fights an actual bear during a fervent stress dream, but it's not clear what this means. The Bear remains one of the most interesting elements of the series as it takes on an even more clear meaning in Season 2.

In the Season 1 finale, Carmy reveals he and his late brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), intended to open a restaurant together called The Bear. Later, during the closing moments of the episode, fans learn the new hub the crew is planning to open will take on the same name in honor of Mikey's memory. Carmy also mentions he returned home in an attempt to fulfill their shared vision after the devastating and irreversible fallout with his older brother, which gives The Bear a sentimental origin.

The riveting and emotional story continues in Season 2, where creator Christopher Storer says "The Bear" truly starts. After the treasured Chicago hotspot embraces growth and changes its name from The Beef to The Bear, Carmy runs into an old friend who distinctly remembers the term; however, it's not because of the dream he and Mikey shared. It's because The Bear is also a fitting nickname shared by the gruff yet persistent Berzatto siblings.