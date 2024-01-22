MCU Rumor: Ryan Gosling Met With Kevin Feige About A Major Cosmic Marvel Hero

It genuinely seems like it's a matter of when, not if, Ryan Gosling will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have wanted him to play several characters over the years, and Gosling reportedly mentioned how he'd like to play Ghost Rider. Now, a rumor suggests Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige may have a different role for the Oscar nominee in mind, one that would see the actor as a different kind of "Rider."

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claimed on Patreon that Gosling has met with Feige to discuss various MCU roles, one of which is supposedly Nova, whose name in the comics is Richard Rider. While the post mentions several possibilities, it's interesting that Nova gets a special shoutout, suggesting that one may be more likely than the others. MCU fans have already seen the Nova Corps in action in "Guardians of the Galaxy." However, "Avengers: Infinity War" establishes that Thanos (Josh Brolin) annihilated the Nova Corps and Xandar while pursuing the Power Stone. It's possible Nova could be one of the last (if not the last) members of the Nova Corps in a future MCU project.

This information should be treated as a rumor, but there's little doubt Gosling would be a great addition to the MCU. And there's even fan art of Gosling as Nova, in case anyone wants a preview of how this casting could play out. After all, he's not just Ken.