MCU Nova Project Lands Major Moon Knight Talent

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown exponentially since "Avengers: Endgame" arrived in theaters back in 2019, as Marvel Studios has given several fan-favorite heroes (and one villain) their own spin-off shows on Disney+. From the grief-stricken deconstruction of love in "WandaVision" to the multiversal shenanigans of "Loki," the streaming service has been the perfect place to prepare audiences ahead of movies like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

But the MCU is also about to meet a number of new heroes, because "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," and the "Werewolf By Night" Halloween special are all heading to Disney+. It's clear that Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios are committed to introducing new heroes, and that includes "Nova." Yes, the cosmic hero will eventually make his way to the MCU. Fans will know that there have been two characters to use the Nova mantle over the years, the first one is Richard Rider, who is given the full power of the Nova Force by former Nova Prime, Rhomann Dey. The second is Sam Alexander, a young teen whose father was a member of the Nova Corps.

There hasn't been much news about the MCU's "Nova" — and it's not clear which version of the hero the project will focus on — but the production just landed some major talent from the "Moon Knight" series, which is a very good sign.