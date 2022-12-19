Spider-Man 2099 Won't Be The Villain Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Sony is officially back to take their piece of the superhero-box-office pie. No, we're not getting another "Morbius," but could you imagine the memes? Instead, the studio decided to give its Academy Award-winning animation department a couple of much-deserved sequels.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted its first trailer last week, hyping everyone up for the next installment in Miles Morales' story. From the looks of it, the highly-anticipated sequel will take audiences on an even greater multiversal adventure with an even greater number of Spider-People than its predecessor. This time out, Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) embark on a journey across the multiverse, bringing in a slew of new and returning characters with them. Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), now a dad, makes his return, while Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) make their feature-length debuts.

The trailer shows that Miles and the multiversal Spider-People don't get off to the best start, with an army swarming the hero. Spider-Man 2099, in particular, gives off villainous vibes as we see him chasing down Miles before slamming him to the ground. While it's unclear what the heroes' intentions are, "Across the Spider-Verse" will give fans a showdown between the two Spideys, although Spider-Man 2099 will not be the film's villain.