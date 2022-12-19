Spider-Man 2099 Won't Be The Villain Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Sony is officially back to take their piece of the superhero-box-office pie. No, we're not getting another "Morbius," but could you imagine the memes? Instead, the studio decided to give its Academy Award-winning animation department a couple of much-deserved sequels.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted its first trailer last week, hyping everyone up for the next installment in Miles Morales' story. From the looks of it, the highly-anticipated sequel will take audiences on an even greater multiversal adventure with an even greater number of Spider-People than its predecessor. This time out, Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) embark on a journey across the multiverse, bringing in a slew of new and returning characters with them. Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), now a dad, makes his return, while Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) make their feature-length debuts.
The trailer shows that Miles and the multiversal Spider-People don't get off to the best start, with an army swarming the hero. Spider-Man 2099, in particular, gives off villainous vibes as we see him chasing down Miles before slamming him to the ground. While it's unclear what the heroes' intentions are, "Across the Spider-Verse" will give fans a showdown between the two Spideys, although Spider-Man 2099 will not be the film's villain.
Miles and Spider-Man 2099 butt heads in Across the Spider-Verse
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will see Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 disagree on a mysterious issue regarding the safety of the multiverse. The two heroes will fight, as is evident in the trailer, but Spider-Man 2099 will not be the movie's primary villain. Entertainment Weekly recently sat down with "Spider-Man" producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and the duo expanded on Spider-Man 2099's role in the movie.
"He's not the villain of the movie, but he's sort of an antagonist to Miles because they both think that what they're doing is the right thing," Miller told the outlet. While the producers refused to elaborate any further, leaving fans with the tease until the film's release, we can assume that the heroes disagree on how to handle the movie's actual villain, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman).
The relationship between Miles and Spider-Man 2099 will probably be similar to that of Captain America and Iron Man in "Captain America: Civil War." While neither hero was an outright villain, they served as antagonistic forces against one another, while the movie's main villain was Baron Zemo. Hopefully, "Across the Spider-Verse" gives Miles and Spider-Man 2099 the amount of screen time they need to fully explore their relationship, including their different perspectives on how to protect the multiverse.