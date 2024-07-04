Sequels To Huge Movies That Flopped Hard At The Box Office

Not every movie needs a sequel. Over the years, you would think that Hollywood might have learned a couple of lessons about making sequels to films that became huge hits; luckily, some creators have actively declined the opportunity to return to the same project with the number "2" in the title, like Kristen Wiig (we probably won't ever see a second "Bridesmaids" movie, and that feels like it's for the best). With rare exceptions — "The Godfather Part II," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and the "John Wick" sequels come to mind — a sequel to a super-popular movie usually produces diminishing returns, especially when it comes to reviews and word of mouth.

With that said, some unpopular sequels, like 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" and 2022's "Jurassic World: Dominion," still made a ton of money at the box office (the former made around $600 million worldwide, while the critically reviled "Jurassic World" sequel cracked a billion dollars). The movies on this list, though? They hold a special distinction: nobody liked them very much and they bombed so badly at the box office that it was actually notable. From a comedy sequel made years after the original to an attempt to revive a major franchise, these movies tried to recapture lightning in a bottle ... and failed. Here are five sequels to enormously popular movies that flopped at the box office.