The Hollywood Star Who Almost Played Baby Reindeer's Martha

This article contains mentions of sexual assault and mental illness.

"Baby Reindeer," which was marketed as a reworked version of a true story, was one of Netflix's biggest and most unexpected hits in 2024. Now, the controversial yet critically acclaimed series is facing some potential legal trouble — and that trouble may have revealed that one of the show's biggest roles was almost played by a huge Hollywood star.

According to Tatiana Siegel's report in Variety, "Baby Reindeer" and its creator, Richard Gadd, are coming under fire from real-life people who claim that they were represented — and subsequently maligned — in the miniseries. To add to those issues, Gadd is being accused of engaging in what Siegel calls "casting couch antics," with trans actress Reese Lyons claiming that Gadd instigated a romantic connection with her in real life while telling her that he was in the midst of casting a prominent role for a trans actress. (The role ultimately went to Nava Mau.)

Despite the series' production company saying that Gadd had no final say in casting, what Siegel says next might be one of the most surprising allegations made against Gadd: "Those familiar with the production say Gadd micromanaged casting and fired his CAA agents after they and Netflix pushed aggressively for Melissa McCarthy to be cast as Martha. (A knowledgeable source says McCarthy met Gadd about the role but ultimately wasn't interested.)" Jessica Gunning ended up portraying Martha — so who exactly is the character that could have been played by McCarthy?