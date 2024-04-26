Baby Reindeer's Mounting Controversy & Alleged Victims, Explained

This article includes discussions of sexual assault and stalking.

Netflix's new original miniseries "Baby Reindeer" may be based on a true story, but fans might be going a bit too far as they try to find the real figures upon which its characters are based.

Controversy has sprung up around the series — a fictionalized retelling of intense trauma endured by Richard Gadd, who plays a different "version" of himself named Donny Dunn — as viewers seek to figure out who actually stalked Gadd in real life. In the show, a character named Martha Scott, played by Jessica Dunning, intensely stalks Donny and irreparably damages his life and psyche as he tries to make it as a stand-up comedian in London. Amidst the stalking, Donny is forced to grapple with repeated past sexual assaults committed by his mentor, Darrien O'Connor (Tom Goodman-Hill), a comedy writer Donny once trusted.

The problem, as outlined in The Guardian, is that would-be internet sleuths are desperately trying to figure out who stalked and abused Gadd. "Any show that openly states it is based on a true story will always invite internet detectives," the outlet states. "And if the result of that is that innocent people are now being wrongly accused of being abusers online, that's a problem." Apparently, that's exactly what's happening; a woman who has been "identified" as Martha says she's receiving horrifying messages, and a man accused of being Gadd's real abuser contacted police for help.