What Martha From Netflix's Baby Reindeer Looks Like In Real Life

Ever since the Netflix original miniseries "Baby Reindeer" hit the streaming service in April, it's been mired in some controversy ... and now, a woman who claims that she's the real-life inspiration behind the character Martha Scott, played by Jessica Dunning, is speaking out, in case you were curious about the "real Martha."

Fiona Harvey, who says that she briefly interacted with "Baby Reindeer" created Richard Gadd and ultimately inspired the show's unsettling storyline, spoke to television host Piers Morgan on his YouTube channel recently about how the series has affected her, and even said that thanks to fans trying to discover Martha's "real identity," she felt as if she had to speak to Morgan and take her story public. "The internet sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats," she told him. "So it wasn't really a choice."

Harvey's first argument against Gadd's story, which he has noted is based in reality, is that their meeting isn't portrayed accurately in the series — in which Gadd's autobiographical Donny Dunn gives Martha a free cup of tea at a pub. Before saying that the two met at the real pub Hawley Arms and that the establishment isn't in the habit of giving out free drinks, Harvey said that Gadd kept interrupting her conversation with another patron. "He seemed to be obsessed with me from that moment onwards," Harvey said. "I should never have gone in that bar."