Marvel's Superman Killed Galactus In One Of Comics' Most Shocking Deaths

While Superman will famously do everything within his power to avoid taking lives, his Marvel Comics counterpart, Hyperion, once proved — in gruesome fashion — that he has no such qualms about killing his enemies under the right circumstances. The 2021 Marvel event "Heroes Reborn" presents a world in which the Avengers never assembled. Instead, the Squadron Supreme, Marvel's answer to the Justice League, has stepped up as the world's leading super-team. Hyperion, Marvel's super-powered refugee sent to Earth from a dying planet, helps lead the team as the universe's equivalent of the Man of Steel.

But in "Heroes Reborn" #2, we see Hyperion do something so gnarly, it's less Superman and more Homelander. In the issue, Hyperion learns that Galactus is responsible for the destruction of his planet and the death of his people. So, as the Devourer of Worlds is settling in to dine on Earth next, Hyperion suddenly bursts onto the scene at an impossible speed and explodes out of the back of Galactus' head like a bullet. He leaves behind a bloody trail of viscera, something it'd be hard to picture Superman doing.

After losing his homeworld to the cosmic being, Hyperion wasn't taking any chances letting Galactus destroy his adoptive world. For Superman, killing is a last resort. For Hyperion, at least in this instance, he didn't hesitate, offering a shocking contrast to his DC counterpart.