Marvel's New 'Living' Infinity Stones & Their Powers, Explained

Thanos has devised a dark plan to wield a fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet, and it involves the supervillain hunting down living Infinity Stones in an effort to join them with the brand-new Death Stone.

The Infinity Stones were transformed following the events of Marvel Comics' 2018 "Infinity Wars" crossover, when Adam Warlock granted each of the gems sentience. As a result, the cosmic-powered artifacts bonded with different hosts from across the galaxy, granting their wielders incredible powers. More recently, Thanos' quest to gain the love of the living embodiment of Death — something he's wanted for nearly his entire life — ended with the Mad Titan encapsulating her inside a new gem, creating a seventh Infinity Stone, one with tremendous, deadly potential.

A storyline years in the making, Marvel first teased Thanos leading an undead army of heroes in a dark vision Black Winter shared with Thor, showing the thunder god's inevitable death. In "Thanos Annual" #1 (by Derek Landy, Salvador Larroca, Guru-eFX, and VC's Cory Petit), the titular villain's quest to regain the Infinity Stones he collectively wielded several times before begins again. But taking the cosmic artifacts won't be as easy as simply locating them, as he'll need to defeat and remove the stones from their current wielders. Plus, the whereabouts of the Mind Stone remain a complete mystery. Here's everything you need to know about the various gem hosts and the powers Thanos will face in his mission to take possession of his prizes once again.