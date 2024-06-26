Did The Acolyte Episode 5 Really Quote Jordan Peterson?

"The Acolyte" is ripping the "Star Wars" fan base apart, as the Disney+ series has been the target of review bombing and vitriolic discourse. Furthermore, the controversy probably won't die down in the wake of Season 1, Episode 5, as Qimir (Manny Jacinto) seemingly quoted the hot-button-pushing conservative pundit Jordan Peterson.

The moment occurs at the end of the episode when Qimir says, "Even in the revelation of our triumph, we see the depth of our despair." This is reminiscent of Peterson's interview on "The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett," where he said, "Wherever I go in the world people come up to me and they often have a pretty rough story to relate. It's an awful thing because you see, even in the revelation of their triumph, the initial depth of their despair." Is there a connection here? It seems that way.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the Daily Wire host has influenced fictional characters. Peterson is the real-life inspiration behind Chris Pine's character in "Don't Worry Darling," suggesting that creative types turn to him for villainous ideas. However, Jacinto has his own interpretation of Qimir's quote, and it doesn't pertain to Peterson's teachings.