Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll Isn't From The Star Wars Galaxy - He's From Ours

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"

Even with the deep pool of familiar "Star Wars Rebels" faces to draw from, "Ahsoka" can't operate with familiar characters alone. The most prominent newcomers in the series are Lord Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) — a former Jedi who has grown disillusioned with his former order – and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

Skoll might be a brand-new antagonist, but he's already established himself as one of the most well-informed characters in the franchise. He radiates melancholy and deep wisdom that's present in his every action. In Episode 7, he recaps the original and prequel "Star Wars" trilogies and essentially telegraphs the sequel movies as he laments the repetitive nature of the fight between good and evil. He also reveals his hidden mission to uncover some unseen power that will finally break the eternal cycle of violence, which implies that he's playing every other character like a violin to further his own agenda.

Skoll cuts an impressive figure who can do it all and seems to know far more than anyone else. He's almost too good at what he does to be true. What if all of this is more than just character-crafting? What if Dave Filoni created Skoll as a sort of wish fulfillment character for the audience — one that not only does what every "Star Wars" fan would do if they were sucked into the franchise but actually secretly hails from our world and is drawing his knowledge from the "Star Wars" media he has consumed before ending up in the show somehow?

Of course, it's highly unlikely that "Ahsoka" has introduced a "Star Wars" fanboy from Earth who's living his best life in the galaxy far, far away while barely managing to refrain from breaking the fourth wall. Even so, the evidence supporting this admittedly far-out theory is oddly convincing.