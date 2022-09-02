The Terrifying Real-Life Inspiration For Chris Pine's Don't Worry Darling Character Makes Too Much Sense

In July of 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures released a lengthy trailer for "Don't Worry Darling," which is the second feature film directed by accomplished actor Olivia Wilde. Wherehas her directorial debut "Booksmart" is a Judd Apatow-adjacent teen comedy, "Don't Worry Darling" appears to be entirely new territory, seemingly inspired by or perhaps even well within the bounds of the burgeoning elevated horror genre.

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" includes a number of big names, including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Harry Styles. Styles, of course, is less experienced than his co-stars, but early reports about his work on-set suggest that he may be capable of holding his own, even opposite so many talented performers. According to one account, Styles left the "Don't Worry Darling" cast in tears with the depth of emotion he expressed in one particular scene.

Pine, meanwhile, portrays a character named Frank, who heads something called the Victory Project. While this aspect of his character largely remains a mystery and will likely continue to until the film's release, he and his Victory Project at the very least appear to be of a sinister nature. As it turns out, Wilde revealed in an interview published in advance of the film's premiere that Frank was broadly inspired by a real-life public figure.