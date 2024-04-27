That George Lucas Returning To Star Wars Rumor, Explained

In 2012, George Lucas elected to do the unthinkable. In a massive $4 billion deal, he sold Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise to the Walt Disney Company, officially handing off his brainchild to a new set of creatives. In the years since, fans of the galaxy far, far away have seen plenty of new shows, video games, and movies come to fruition, with the likes of Jon Favreau, Deborah Chow, and Lucas' protege, the recently promoted Dave Filoni, in charge. Rumor has it, however, that Lucas — Forbes' richest celebrity of 2024 — is set to return to "Star Wars," but is this really the case?

Word of Lucas' supposed return stems from an interview conducted by Star Wars Theory on YouTube with the set decorator of 1977's "Star Wars," Roger Christian. "I think he's coming back, you know, I'm pretty sure now that he's doing a series. I think that they're bringing him into the fold," Christian claimed. He explained that this was just a suspicion on his end and that he could be prophesying. So, with Christian's clarification in mind, if you're hoping to see Lucas return to "Star Wars" and tell new stories, it's for the best that you keep your expectations in check.

While it's not impossible that Christian's theory comes to pass, it doesn't seem likely that Lucas will add to the "Star Wars" narrative ever again for multiple reasons.